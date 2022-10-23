Boris Johnson withdrew from the conservative leadership race. According to some British media, the former British prime minister did not reach the limit of one hundred parliamentarians needed, instead stopping at 59. While according to the Guardian his decision would have been taken, despite the support of the requested parliamentarians. He would have said that he had come to the conclusion that “this simply would not be the right thing to do” since “you cannot govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament”.

Due to the failure to reach an agreement with competitors Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, the former prime minister said, “the best thing is not to move forward” and assure “my support to whoever succeeds”. “I think I have a lot to offer, but I’m afraid this is simply not the right time,” he added.

The race is therefore open for the former chancellor Rishi Sunak who leads the nominations among the conservative parliamentarians, with 144 supporters, and Penny Mordaunt, who is however behind by 25.