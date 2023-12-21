The appeals from the auto sector have had an effect: London and Brussels have postponed for three years the introduction of the 10% duties on electric cars marketed with the United Kingdom foreseen in the post-Brexit agreements.

According to the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak it's about a “pragmatic solution” which meets the needs of the automotive sector. It is estimated that this postponement will avoid up to 4.3 billion pounds (4.9 billion euros) of additional costs that would otherwise fall on manufacturers but also on buyers of electric vehicles.

The strategy

“The long-awaited agreement to extend the rules of origin by three years – he noted Sigrid de Vries, General Director of ACEA – provides much-needed certainty to Europe's growing electric vehicle battery supply chain. Rather than penalizing green industries, today's decision is a recognition that it takes time to build emerging value chains.”

What would have happened

The duties, in case of failure to modify, they would have been introduced from January 1stor for cars that do not reach 45% of the components produced between the EU and the Kingdom. In recent months the giant Stellantis, which controls the Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat brands, had asked the conservative government in London to renegotiate part of the Brexit trade agreement and change the rules that threaten the production of electric vehicles in the Kingdom.