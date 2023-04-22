by Sofia Gadici

The coronation ceremony of the new King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, and his wife, Camilla, will take place on May 6 in London. In anticipation of the big event, preparations are underway and leaked rumors about the details of the ceremony: from the number of guests at the parade, to the jewels and music, there is no shortage of innovations introduced by the new sovereign to show that the English royal family is in step with times. Edited by Sofia Gadici



03:46