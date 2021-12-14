The rings were assigned to the protagonists of Italian sport divided into eight categories. Saturday the event on La7 at 2.15pm

The night of the stars in a stellar year. To the Official Sports Awards 2021 parade all the great protagonists of an unforgettable summer, divided and awarded in 8 categories: Man, Woman, Coach, Team, Exploit, Revelation, Performance and Paralympic Athlete of the Year. Plus the special awards to Daniele De Rossi, Lorenzo Fortunato, Federica Pellegrini and Gianmarco Tamberi. A unique emotion to see them again for one evening all together, which will be repeated in the deferred broadcast on La7 on Saturday at 2.15pm.

Man and Woman of the Year – The internal jury of the Gazzetta has chosen: Marcell Jacobs and Antonella Palmisano are the winners of the categories Man and Woman of the Year. Jacobs is the first Italian to win the gold medal in the 100 meters at an Olympics, after being the first to enter a final. A gold then repeated with the 4×100. On his 30th birthday, however, Antonella Palmisano won a historic gold medal in the 20 km walk in Tokyo that never arrived for a movement that for years has seen Italy among the best performers in the world. Jacobs also received the special award from readers who, through our Facebook and Instagram channels, chose the most exciting medal among the ten won by Italy at the Olympic Games.

Coach and Team of the Year – Again press, again the Damiani ring for Antonio Conte, Coach of the Year, and the Italian national team of football, Team of the Year. For the current Tottenham coach comes the prize linked to the important results achieved with Inter, a tricolor expected 10 years and the possibility of confronting the Champions League in a stable manner. Roberto Mancini, on the other hand, withdrew the award for the Azzurri champions of Europe, the great feat of June that had been missing since 1968.

Exploit and Revelation of the Year – He was the soul, prize of Conte’s Inter and Mancini’s Italy Exploit of the year goes to Nicolò Barella, protagonist of a truly incredible 2021. The same can be said of Francesco Bagnaia, Revelation of the year: Pecco, in his first season in the official Ducati team, won 4 GPs, finishing second in the world championship behind the French Quartararo: next year the title will be played at full speed.

Performance and Paralympic of the year – There is also room for cycling at the Gazzetta Awards: the triumph of the Paris-Roubaix of Sonny Colbrelli, arrived after 22 years of Italian abstinence, is worth the prize Performance of the year. For Colbrelli also the joy of the European title in Trento. A magical 2021 was also magical for Bebe Vio, our award-winning blue star Paralympic of the year. The foil player at the Tokyo Games confirmed herself in gold by also improving the metal of the 2016 team from bronze to silver fighting until the last jab. For years now, Bebe has been an absolute star of our sport, with her funny raids, her verve and her inexhaustible desire to win.

The special prizes – He could be missing Federica Pellegrini among the stars of the Gazzetta Sports Awards? The Divine went to Sportweek special award, our weekly that has celebrated it many times on the cover. The other awards: Emotion of the year to Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic gold medalist in the high jump, five years after a serious injury that seemed to put his career at risk. A title won at 2.37 ex aequo with the Qatari Mutaz Eza Barshim, and in this verdict lies the double emotion. The Legend Award to Daniele De Rossi, an extraordinary career as a footballer before embarking on that of coach and joining the staff of the national team: 459 appearances and 43 goals with the Roma shirt, 117 appearances and 21 goals in blue, with the icing of the world title in 2006. Giro d’Italia Award to Lorenzo Fortunato, triumphant on the Zoncolan, one of the most beautiful tales of the last pink race: to think that he was living it for the first time.

