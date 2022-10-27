The chain is one of the components most subject to stress, both during acceleration and braking. To extend the life of the chain and prevent it from breaking suddenly, every now and then it is a good idea to give it a good lubrication with the right products and tighten it respecting the manufacturer’s instructions. This operation requires few minutes
and it can also be done in the box at home. First of all, you must first loosen the wheel nut and then the lock nut that holds the screws of the adjusters in place. It is then necessary to unscrew both screws a little at a time, remembering to make the same turns on one and the other side so as not to change the alignment of the wheels. Once you have found the correct tension, you can proceed with the final part of the work: equip yourself with a screwdriver, quite large, and insert it between the chain and the crown, so that it is the strength of the chain that makes the wheel go against the stops. Then the rear wheel nut must be tightened with a torque wrench, always respecting the manufacturer’s instructions.
#Gazzetta #Motori #workshop #Benelli #Leoncino #tighten #chain #Video #Gazzetta.it
Leave a Reply