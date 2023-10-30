Five days of strike by the printers of the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, «from tomorrow 31 October until next 4 November», in response to the «unholy decision» of the publisher to start the collective dismissal procedure «which involves a heavy cut in employment».

This was announced in a note by Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl, Uilcom Uil, Ugl Chimici Carta e Stampa and Rsu Edime srl at the end of a meeting.

The business plan provides for the collective dismissal of 47 journalists and printers from the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, following the decision to close the newspaper’s decentralized editorial offices. The printing companies – the press release continues – “have organized a permanent garrison in the city of Bari to inform the citizens of the social and cultural carnage carried out with this destructive corporate action”.

«The polygraphic workers invite the citizens of Bari and the territories of Puglia and Basilicata to be at their side and to support this battle for the defense of employment and the very survival of the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno whose presence constitutes a guarantee of democracy and pluralism”.