Many know Gazzelle's songs by heart, but very few have any idea of ​​the meaning of his stage name.

The Roman singer Gazellessinger of the Italian indie scene, known for the hits “Sopra” and “Non sei tu”, participates in the 74th edition of the Sanremo festival. This is his first performance on one of the most prestigious stages in Italy, that of the Ariston.

The artist, born on 7 December 1989, is a singer-songwriter and pioneer ofindie pop homegrown. Not understood by everyone at his debut, he instead led many young people to discover a side of Italian music that was perhaps little explored.

His songs, so full of melancholy and romanticism, tackle themes including love, loneliness and issues such as alcoholism and depression.

Garnering impressive numbers, as its colleague (sector and genre) had previously done, Calcutta, its recent tour marked the consecration. The appearances for Gazzelle were those of an established star. Many know her songs by heart, but very few have any idea of ​​the meaning of her stage name.

At the registry office, the singer-songwriter is called Flavio Bruno Pardini. On the other hand, one of his songs is entitled “Flavio”, also very successful. The first steps into the world of music came at the age of 22, when he decided to perform in clubs in his city.

At the end of 2016, everything changes when he presents himself to the public with a new name: Gazelles. On the choice, the artist declared:

The name came out a bit randomly.

The stage name, in fact, finds inspiration in a well-known shoe model. That's right, it seems trivial, but there you go explanation by the artist:

I was looking for a word that had little to do with my music, that would contrast and give a surreal touch. Then one day I noticed that I actually had a bunch of pairs of Adidas Gazelles in my room, because I'm a bit obsessed with shoes, and I thought I could call myself that.

The reference is therefore to Gazelle Adidas, but in the brand the name is indicated with a single “z”. Therefore, the pseudonym by which we all know the singer today is a simple homage to his favorite shoe.

The artist, who will bring the song “Tutto qui” to Sanremo, is no stranger to enigmas and mysteries. At the launch of his first album, he didn't even want to show his face to the public.