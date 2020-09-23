State Duma Deputy Valery Gazzaev spoke about the salaries of the players. His words are quoted by “Business Online”.

Gazzayev called the players’ salaries justified. “If footballers all over the world receive huge amounts of money, there is a reason for this. Football players benefit the country by playing on the international stage. They are not the richest people, for that matter, ”he said.

The deputy drew attention to the fact that Russian oligarchs receive a lot of money. “Why don’t you say that doctors receive like oligarchs?” He asked.

Gazzayev achieved his greatest success as a coach with CSKA Moscow, which, under his leadership, won three Russian championships and the UEFA Cup of the 2004/05 season. In addition, in 1995 the specialist brought Alania from Vladikavkaz to the championship. In 2002-2003 he coached the Russian national team.

In May, the defender of the Russian national team and Spartak Moscow, Georgy Dzhikia, speculated about the amount of his salary. The footballer considered his high salary fair and did not want to give it up.