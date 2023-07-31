Created thanks to the strategic partnership with Microgame, it represents an important novelty in the Italian panorama of the sector

Here we are. From today Gazzabet is available, the new betting site of the Gazzetta dello Sport created thanks to the strategic partnership with Microgame, the first Gaming Technology and Service Provider on the Italian market. The platform, the result of this exclusive multi-year agreement, has everything to represent an important novelty in the Italian panorama of online betting and gaming. Designed for all sports lovers and open to all types of players, it is, of course, also preparing to welcome all the readers of our newspaper and the users of our online information site.

GAZZABET FOR ALL PLAYERS — Inside Gazzabet you will find, in addition to the usual sports bets linked to the most important events, also a wide range of games, casino, poker, bingo and skill games. The platform is ready to respond to all needs. From those of the simple sports enthusiast who wants to have fun, to those of more expert and sophisticated players, who will find on Gazzabet an offer in line with the best offers on the market.

Gazzabet is a site designed to be attractive and at the same time very simple and intuitive. In addition to all the offers on sport, there will also be a section dedicated exclusively to editorial suggestions in order to better interpret the events that arouse the most interest. A sort of “guide to the board” that can also integrate the thinking of each player. In addition, the most relevant tenders and the most particular and original markets will also be selected

Gazzabet also aims to become the realm where the fan is the protagonist. And in which every match, be it football, tennis, basketball or other sports, can be transformed into an opportunity to put yourself to the test.

July 31, 2023 (change July 31, 2023 | 16:47)

