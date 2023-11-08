Gazprom’s net profit collapsed by 44 percent in ten months of 2023

The parent company of the Russian gas concern Gazprom published operating results for the first nine months of this year according to Russian accounting standards (RAS), from which it follows that its net profit fell by 44 percent in annual terms, from 779.798 billion rubles to 446.103 billion.

The concern’s revenue decreased by 1.6 times, to 3.96 trillion rubles, and sales brought a loss of 107.23 billion rubles. In the first three quarters of 2022, a profit of 2.04 trillion rubles was recorded.

The main reason for this result was a sharp reduction in supplies to Europe, which has taken a course towards abandoning Russian gas, and a multiple drop in fuel prices from the levels of last summer.

Against this background, Gazprom at the end of October announced a reduction in the investment program for 2023 by 334 billion rubles, which is comparable to a drop in net profit, to 1.97 trillion rubles. The company acknowledged that it would not be able to sustain the announced level of expenses due to its revenue situation.

Despite the worsening situation for Gazprom in foreign markets, the government intends to increase the tax burden on the company. The funds collected will partially compensate for budget losses due to the return of the damper mechanism.

The company itself plans to compensate for the loss of most of the European market by turning supplies to Asia, primarily to China. Gazprom management hopes to significantly increase transportation capacity soon, although the Chinese side is in no hurry to approve projects.