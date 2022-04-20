War Russia Ukraine, a very loyal of Putin found dead at home

Mystery on the death of the vice president of Gazprombank and former official of the Kremlinconsidered very close to Putin. The body was found in his house, next to him also the lifeless bodies of wife And daughter. So the Russian police – reads the Messenger – has found Vladislav Avayev, 51 years old. Only one certainty: to do the massacre it was the weapon held by man. Everything else is smoke thick with uncertainty. Murder or suicide? And, in the first case, with which one motive? The massacre took place a Flyin the luxurious palace where the family lived.

To raise the alarm – continues the Messenger – Anastasiathe eldest of the daughters of Avayev. After unsuccessfully trying to contact her loved ones, the 26-year-old girl is gone directly at home. The door was closed from the inside. Once inside she found herself in front of the tragedy: the father’s body, gun in hand, was lying next to that of the mother Yelena47, and her little sister Mariaof 13. No track is excluded, from crime of passion and subsequent suicide to the orchestrated murder.

