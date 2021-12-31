The Russian company “Gazprom” actually at the last moment, on December 29, achieved the withdrawal of an expensive asset – a 24.98% stake in LLC “Achim Development” – from the jurisdiction of the Netherlands, reports “Interfax“. It was re-registered from the local Gazprom Finance BV to the Russian Gazprom Capital LLC in order to avoid double taxation between the countries.

This asset is valued at around one billion euros. The current document between Russia and the Netherlands expires on January 1, 2022. In case of refusal to take appropriate measures, Gazprom would be forced to pay taxes in both countries.

50.01percent the controlling shares of Achim Development are owned by Gazprom, and the German Wintershall Dea owns 25.01 percent.

Nord Stream 2

The main project of the Russian transnational energy company is currently the Nord Stream-2 project, which is being commissioned on a large scale. The head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, announced that the gas pipeline was fully operational. He added that the filling of the second line was completed on December 29.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, on December 29, at a meeting on the passage of the autumn-winter heating season, announced that gas supplies to Europe would begin after the decision to launch Nord Stream 2 was made.

As soon as they decide to start work, large volumes, additional volumes of Russian gas will immediately begin to flow to Europe. Let me remind you that this is 55 billion cubic meters a year. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state also noted that a historic record for energy consumption was achieved in Russia in December. He also stressed that a difficult situation with gas supplies has developed abroad and Russia has the opportunity to increase fuel exports. According to the head of state, the launch of Nord Stream 2 will be able to stabilize gas prices on the European market.

Gas supplies abroad

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the European Union is partly responsible for high gas and energy prices in Europe, but noted that both Russia and the EU are responsible for very high energy and gas prices. According to the politician, the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 is allegedly an element of “gas blackmail”.

Related materials:

The company said that accusations against it about insufficient volumes of gas supplies to Europe are groundless and unacceptable. Sergei Kupriyanov, a representative of the Russian firm, noted that a number of Gazprom’s clients, including those from France and Germany, have fully worked out their contract volumes and are not submitting more bids.

In addition, he stressed that Gazprom is ready to supply additional volumes of gas to Europe within the framework of existing long-term contracts, and also emphasized that the price of such supplies will be significantly lower than on the spot.