In the first half of 2020, the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom withdrew almost all of its funds from Belarus. This follows from reporting companies under IFRS. The Belarusian portal TUT.by drew attention to it.

As of June 30, 2020, 77 million rubles remained on the accounts of Belgazprombank, which is almost 100 percent owned by Gazprom. For comparison, as of December 31, 2019, the amount was RUB 15.6 billion. Other current assets of “Gazprom” in the Belarusian bank in the first half of the year amounted to 20 million rubles, while at the end of last year they reached 2.5 billion.

On June 15, 2020, the National Bank of Belarus introduced temporary administration at Belgazprombank. The credit institution’s problems began after its head Viktor Babariko announced his participation in the presidential elections. Later, the banker, who was considered one of the strongest rivals of the incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko, was detained.

After the change of the bank’s management, some clients withdrew money from the credit institution. As noted by the portal, first of all, it was about the enterprises associated with “Gazprom”. For example, Gazprom Transgaz Belarus (a 100% Belarusian subsidiary of the Russian monopolist) took this step. She was the bank’s largest customer with a 20 percent stake and a minority shareholder.