Gazprom will shut down the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from April 1 to April 7, inclusive, due to scheduled maintenance work, informs press service of the company.

Gas transportation during this period will be suspended. The dates have been agreed by Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC, the report says. By agreement of the parties, maintenance of equipment and gas pipeline systems takes place twice a year: in spring and autumn.

European countries sharply increased their purchases of Russian gas in January-February 2021 amid severe frosts and snowfalls. Gazprom reported that gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline also continue to grow. Deliveries regularly exceed the daily contractual obligations.

Earlier it was reported that the main competitor of Gazprom in the Russian market, Novatek, began selling gas to China under a new scheme. It involves the conclusion of long-term contracts. The contract for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the plants of the Arctic LNG-2 project under construction was concluded with the Chinese company Shenergy Group. Under its terms, Novatek will supply three million tons of LNG over 15 years.