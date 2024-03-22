Gazprom will suspend gas pumping through the Power of Siberia due to planned work

Gazprom will temporarily stop pumping gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline from March 24. After the completion of planned maintenance work, the monopolist will continue to supply fuel along this route, reports TASS with reference to a statement from the energy holding company.

Planned maintenance work should be completed on April 1. “During this period, gas transportation will be temporarily suspended,” the company said in a statement.

According to the main provisions of the agreement between Gazprom and the Chinese concern CNPC, maintenance of equipment and systems of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is carried out twice a year – in spring and autumn. Thus, in 2024 the planned work will be carried out for the first time.

Earlier, RIA Novosti, citing a review by analysts of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), reported that the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline is expected to start operating in 2033. Its capacity will be 50 billion cubic meters of fuel per year, and China will be the main buyer of gas along this route.