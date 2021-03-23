The head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, warned of serious financial problems for the company if it is obliged to switch to Russian software on a general basis. He sent the corresponding letter to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, RBC reports.

According to Miller, the cost of domestic software and equipment, if you try to complete the transition by 2025, will amount to 180 billion rubles. This will become too large a one-time financial burden and negatively affect economic performance.