Russia says technical problems due to lack of equipment are related to reduced pipeline flow to Germany

German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz said there are no technical reasons to delay returning a gas turbine to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. According to Moscow, the absence of the part was one of the obstacles that led to the reduction in fuel flow to Europe.

The structure was undergoing maintenance in Canada and took a while to return to Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says the delay was due to documentation. Last Friday (29.Jul.2022), Gazprom said that the delivery of the turbine from Canada to Germany after the maintenance was completed was not in accordance with the contract.

The location of the turbine had not been disclosed until then. However, Scholz visited the turbine at Siemens Energy, Germany, this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022).

“I saw it with my own eyes at Siemens Energy: the turbine is there and ready for operation at any time. It just has to be requested by Russia. There are no technical reasons to reduce the gas supply.”said.

Nord Stream 1 has been running at 20% of full capacity since July 27, 2022. The partial reduction was announced just days after the pipeline resumed flow, which was shut down on July 11 for a 10-day maintenance.

Earlier, Gazprom had said that would not be able to ensure the supply of the product to Europe by circumstances “extraordinary”. The decision would amplify the effects of the energy crisis on the continent.

In recent months, the company has significantly reduced its supply, in addition to having activated a device for “force majeure” to abstain from part of their contractual commitments.

As the European winter approaches, the greater the concern about the energy supply. In June, the president gives Germany’s energy regulatory agency, Klaus Mueller, warned the German population to save energy and prepare for winter.