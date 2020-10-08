Gazprom intends to appeal against the decision of the Polish regulator UOKiK on a fine of $ 7.6 billion. The company believes that the size of the fine chosen by the regulator indicates a desire to prevent the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project by any means.

Also, the Russian company intends to challenge the decision of the Polish antimonopoly regulator UOKIK to fine five partners of Gazprom for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. We are talking about a fine of about $ 60 million.

Such a decision of the regulator violates the principles of legality, fair trial, and proportionality, the company noted. The size of the fine indicates Poland’s desire to oppose the construction of the pipeline by any means, RIA Novosti writes on Wednesday, October 7.

“When appealing against UOKiK’s decision, it cannot be enforced until the relevant court decision comes into force,” a representative of the holding said, stressing that Gazprom did not violate Polish antimonopoly laws.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that UOKiK had fined five partners of the Russian company Gazprom for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the amount of about $ 60 million. These are Engie Energy, Uniper, OMV, Shell and Wintershall.

The reason was the lack of a work permit. According to the regulator’s decree, these companies are obliged to terminate the contracts for financing the construction of the gas pipeline within a month. Gazprom itself was also fined $ 7.6 billion.

The gas pipeline is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Currently, about 160 km of pipes remain to be laid. However, due to US sanctions, construction has been temporarily suspended. Recently, the EU and the US have been calling for the US to abandon the project because of the incident with blogger Alexei Navalny.

Despite such statements, it became known on October 1 that Denmark had authorized the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on its continental shelf.