The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project may be suspended or even completely curtailed due to political pressure. This is stated in the prospectus of Gazprom’s Eurobonds, which was reviewed by Reuters…

The company first spoke about the failure of the landmark gas pipeline, although it still intends to complete its construction “as soon as reasonably possible.”

Since Gazprom is a public company, it is obliged to warn investors about possible risks before placing debt securities. This is exactly what the document says, which at the same time contains a clause about exceptional circumstances under which the project will be stopped.

If they come, then, as the Russian gas monopoly admitted, it may be required to pay compensation – fines, cancellation fees and other payments. There may also be a need to create substantial reserves to contain the depreciation of investments.

The construction of the gas pipeline came to a halt in December 2019 due to US sanctions. Since then, only 2.6 kilometers have been built offshore Germany. On January 15, Denmark allowed the Fortuna barge to complete Nord Stream 2, but neither she nor the Akademik Chersky pipelayer have yet begun work. In addition, the United States is preparing sanctions against the Russian barge.

The project operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, is at a loss to name the construction start date. A company spokesman explained that another couple of weeks or more are needed for additional testing.

In December 2018, the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, argued that Nord Stream 2 will start working in early 2020 and the United States will not be able to prevent it. A year ago, the launch was postponed to the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021. We are currently talking about mid-2021.