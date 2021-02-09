Gas transit to the Kaliningrad region from Belarus via Lithuania has been suspended at the request of Gazprom. This was announced by the operator of the Lithuanian gas transmission system Amber Grid on his website…

The reasons for this decision were not disclosed. “The flows to Lithuania from Belarus are stable. The Lithuanian gas transportation infrastructure is operating normally, ”the company said. Operational data on the Amber Grid website has already shown a reduction in transit to the Kaliningrad region to zero. The company’s contract with Gazprom is valid until 2025.

In February, it became known that Lithuania had lost to Gazprom in a court case on compensation of 1.4 billion euros for inflated gas prices. The country tried to prove that the Russian company, taking advantage of its monopoly position on the Lithuanian market, inflated prices for gas supplies in 2004-2012. In 2016, the Stockholm Arbitration Court rejected the claims of Vilnius, in 2019 the decision was confirmed by the appellate instance.

Earlier it was reported that Gazprom’s revenues from gas exports collapsed by 39.6 percent in annual terms, amounting to $ 25.25 billion. The physical volume of gas exports decreased over the past year by 9.7 percent (to 199.2 billion cubic meters).