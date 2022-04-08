Dhe Federal Network Agency fears that the former Gazprom subsidiary Germania, which it manages, could collapse – with serious consequences for the already tense supply situation in Germany and Europe. As the trustee of the former Russian company, the authority is therefore calling on all business partners to continue their relationship with Gazprom Germania. A corresponding letter, which the FAZ has received, is aimed at banks, service providers and customers of Gazprom Germania GmbH and its subsidiaries.

According to the network agency, maintaining business relationships is essential for the continuation of the group. “Operations are at risk without the procurement of operating resources and the provision of services. Without access to funds, the group faces insolvency,” writes the new president of the authority, Klaus Müller.

The consequences for the German, but also for the European energy supply system would be massive: “They range from the collapse of gas trading, to a disruption in gas transport to the level of the downstream end customer suppliers and municipal utilities, to an additional threat to the security of supply through a possible loss of storage capacities.”

“Mandatory transmission network”

Gazprom Germania includes the gas wholesaler Wingas and Astora GmbH, which operates the largest gas storage facilities in Germany and Austria. The holding also has numerous subsidiaries in Belgium, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, as well as outside Europe.







The network agency also considers the dangers to be great because the companies involved work “along the entire value chain in the gas supply sector”. How Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd. a significant part of the gas procurement for the downstream suppliers of the group. These include large retail companies such as Gazprom Marketing & Trading Retail Ltd. in Great Britain.

Germania also holds shares in Gascade GmbH and two other transmission companies that operate a transmission network in Germany that is “absolutely necessary for security of supply”, as Müller clarifies: “The Gazprom Germania GmbH group of companies performs central functions that are essential for security of supply in Germany and Europe. “







First stage of the “gas emergency plan”

The former parent company, the Russian state-owned company Gazprom, recently withdrew completely from Germania, whereupon the network agency stepped in as a trustee on April 4th. The reason for this was the unexplained transfer of the shareholder shares to a company based abroad, which is prohibited under German law without prior notification and examination.

The network agency will take care of it until September 30th. “This means that the original owner no longer has the authority to issue instructions,” she said on Friday.

The agency’s task is also to ensure that all payments from Germania are only made to maintain business operations in order to prevent an uncontrolled outflow of funds. On the other hand, the network agency ensures that the company meets its payment obligations. “The continuation of the business operations of Gazprom Germania GmbH and its subsidiaries is essential for maintaining the energy supply in Germany and other European countries,” Müller appealed to the business partners at the end of his letter. “The Federal Network Agency is using all the means at its disposal to ensure that business operations are carried out properly.”

In view of the uncertain supply situation in the course of the Ukraine war and in view of the low storage levels, the Federal Ministry of Economics recently announced the first stage of the “Gas Emergency Plan”. The network agency plays a central role in this, especially in the last phase of the “sovereign allocation” when it takes over the rationing and gas distribution from the state.

Natural gas, half of which has so far come from Russia, is the most important primary energy source in Germany after oil. Every second household heats with gas, and it is also essential in industry.