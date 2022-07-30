Gazprom announced the termination of gas supplies to Latvia due to violation of the selection conditions

On July 30, Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Latvia as part of the July application from the Baltic country. The company announced this in its Telegram-channel.

It is stated that the cessation of supplies is due to a violation of the conditions for gas withdrawal.

Since July 27, Gazprom has reduced supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline. According to the plan, supplies will amount to 20 percent of the design capacity and will not exceed 33 million cubic meters per day. At the same time, the planned volume of the pipeline is 167 million cubic meters per day.

The company explained this by the fact that Siemens does not carry out work to repair the equipment necessary for the operation of Nord Stream. According to Vitaly Markelov, deputy head of Gazprom, the company hoped that Siemens would hand over the repaired engine to it in May.