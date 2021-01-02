Gazprom announced the start of Russian gas supplies via the Turkish Stream pipeline to Serbia, as well as to Bosnia and Herzegovina through Turkey and Bulgaria. This was reported on website companies on Friday, January 1st.

It is noted that the supplies became possible thanks to the expansion and commissioning of new gas transmission capacities by Bulgartransgaz EAD in Bulgaria and GASTRANS doo Novi Sad in Serbia.

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Board and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom, called Turkish Stream not only a reliable, but also an efficient and modern gas pipeline. Today, six countries receive Russian gas via this pipeline, including Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia and Romania.

In turn, the speaker of the Serbian parliament and former foreign minister of the country Ivica Dacic noted that “many were putting pressure” on Belgrade, demanding that it refuse to buy Russian gas. The politician stressed that there is no political reason for purchasing more expensive liquefied gas to the detriment of citizens and the economy. He recalled that when Ukraine had problems with gas, Serbia received much less of it, since this was the only direction from which the country received this fuel. “RIA News”…

Earlier on Friday, Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic officially launched the launch of gas from the Turkish Stream to the connecting Balkan Stream from Bulgaria to Hungary. 6 million cubic meters will pass through the 474 km section of the pipeline. m of gas.

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botan-Kharchenko took part in the ceremony of launching gas via the Balkan Stream.