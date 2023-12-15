Lower gas prices in Europe will not help stabilize the industrial sector in the region. This was stated on December 15 by the deputy head of the department and head of the Gazprom department, Kirill Polous, at the Russian Gas 2023 forum.

“Even the decline in gas prices on European trading floors this year after a record year in 2022 does not contribute to the stabilization of the industrial sector in the region,” he said.

He also emphasized that Europeans can already feel the effect of the short-sighted policy of the EU heads of state. In particular, Europe is deindustrializing and production is declining in energy-intensive industries.

The largest energy companies have already changed their plans and transferred production to other countries around the world, including the United States, Polous said.

Earlier, on December 14, as part of the “Results of the Year”, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the continuation of gas supplies to Europe. He emphasized that Gazprom is a reliable supplier and fulfills all obligations to European countries, despite restrictions on the operation of gas pipelines by European countries.

Before this, on October 11, Putin said at a plenary session of the “Russian Energy Week” that European countries cannot fully cope without Russian gas. At the same time, the Russian side has practically found an alternative to the European market for exporting energy resources.