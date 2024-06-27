Gazprom SPKA plans to produce two satellites per week in 2025

The spacecraft assembly plant (SPKA), organized by Gazprom SPKA, plans to produce two satellites weekly in 2025. This is reported with reference to the first deputy general director of the enterprise Sergei Masalov TASS.

“In August, we plan to put two small demonstrators on the stocks and begin testing. That is, the plant will begin to operate in two weeks,” the head said at a meeting of the interdepartmental commission on the use of the results of space activities.

The first spacecraft are planned to be created in cooperation with private companies; starting from 2025, one hundred small satellites will be produced per year.

In May, the Ministry of Digital Development reported that Russia for the first time launched low-orbit communication satellites with 5G. The launch of three spacecraft was carried out by the Bureau 1440 company.