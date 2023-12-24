On December 23, Gazprom set a historical record for daily gas supplies to China. The holding announced this on Sunday, December 24, in its Telegram channel.

“On December 23, Gazprom set a new historical record for daily gas supplies to China. The Chinese side’s request for gas supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline again exceeded the daily contractual obligations,” the company said, adding that Gazprom delivered all the requested volumes.

It is noted that supplies through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline are carried out within the framework of a bilateral long-term purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Earlier, on December 17, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the holding had supplied about 19 billion cubic meters to China over the 10 months of this year. m of gas via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, which is more than planned. He also expressed hope that Gazprom and CNPC will be able to soon agree on a contract for gas supplies via the projected Power of Siberia – 2 gas pipeline.

Before this, in October, the head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, reported that the increase in supplies through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China amounted to 46%. He emphasized that Gazprom intends to further increase supplies in order to reliably provide Chinese partners with natural gas.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the plenary session of the EEF-2023, also announced plans to connect the Power of Siberia and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipelines. The President explained that, along with the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, this will allow flexible work on global energy markets.