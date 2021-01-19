Gazprom warned that political pressure could lead to the suspension of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was announced on Tuesday, January 19, by the agency. Reuters with reference to the company’s Eurobond issue prospectus.

“While implementing our major international projects, such as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, we have faced and may continue to face risks associated with a change in the political situation in various regions associated with such projects,” the document says.

It is emphasized that in exceptional circumstances, including due to political pressure, “such changes may lead to the suspension or termination of the project.”

As it became known yesterday, Gazprom expects to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2 as soon as it becomes possible. It was noted that Nord Stream 2 remains one of the holding’s priority investment projects in 2021.

On January 13, the US State Department warned a number of European companies, which, according to its assumptions, are helping in the construction of the gas pipeline, about the possible risk of imposing restrictions on them by the US authorities.

Two days later, it became known that the construction of the “Nord Stream – 2” in the waters of Denmark is scheduled to be completed in May. In accordance with the schedule, the start of work is scheduled for the second half of January. Then pipe-laying will continue in Germany.

To date, more than 2,300 km of the approximately 2,460 km of the pipeline have been completed.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to the Federal Republic of Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The USA, the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine are against it.