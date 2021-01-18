The international arbitration at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has fully satisfied the claim of Gazprom to recover $ 246.4 million in debt from Moldovagaz, reports TASS…

The corresponding court decision was made on September 17 last year. This is stated in the memorandum for the new bond issue of the company.

It is known that this debt was formed for gas that was supplied from the Russian Federation in 2017.

As of November 2020, the debt for Russian gas supplies to Moldova reached $ 7.24 billion. At the same time, most of the debt has been accumulated by consumers of the unrecognized Transnistria.

We would like to remind that earlier Moldova extended the current contract for gas supply with Gazprom. The agreement will be valid until the end of this year

The new President of Moldova Maia Sandu, in turn, announced her intention to build good relations with Russia, which will be based on mutual respect and partnership.