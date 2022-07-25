Siemens handed over to Gazprom documents for the repair of turbines from the Canadian authorities, but they left a number of questions. This was announced in the Russian company on July 25.

Gazprom has studied these documents, but is forced to state that they do not remove the previously identified risks and raise additional questions. In addition, there are still open questions from Gazprom regarding EU and UK sanctions, the solution of which is important for the delivery of the engine to Russia and the urgent overhaul of other gas turbine engines for the Portovaya compressor station, the Telegram channel says. “Gazprom”.

The Russian company again asked Siemens for the necessary documents to resolve the remaining issues.

The turbines required to service Nord Stream have been under maintenance in Canada since mid-June. Due to Ottawa sanctions, the company could not return them to Russia. In this regard, Gazprom announced the shutdown of three gas pumping units.

As a result, Germany suffered. The flow of gas into the country through the Nord Stream has decreased to 40% of the gas pipeline’s capacity. The gas crisis began in Germany. After several weeks in this state, Germany approached Canada to return the refurbished turbines.

On July 10, it became known that Ottawa would return the repaired turbines at the request of Germany, despite anti-Russian sanctions. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on July 13 that the decision was difficult.

On July 21, Vice Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection of Germany Robert Habek confirmed the arrival of the Siemens turbine from Canada to Germany. The turbine was supposed to be sent to Russia on July 23, but this was not possible due to the alleged lack of the necessary documents from Gazprom.

On July 24, information appeared about the transfer by Siemens Energy to Gazprom of an export license issued by Canada. This will make it possible to repair and transport gas turbines for Nord Stream until the end of 2024.