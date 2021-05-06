Sergey Gustov, General Director of Gazprom Mezhregiongaz, promised to supply gas free of charge as part of post-gasification to small houses of Russians with an area of ​​no more than 300 square meters. Writes about it Interfax…

“A residential building with an area of ​​up to 300 square meters will receive the opportunity of this free connection,” Gustov said on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel. The broadcaster’s plot specifies that it is about consumers – individuals with a maximum hourly gas consumption of up to seven cubic meters per hour and whose sections are located no more than 200 meters from the gas distribution network.

Gustov stressed that the regional gasification operator will be obliged to build the entire gas pipeline right to the border of the land plot. “That is, we entered the settlement, walked along the street, made bends to the houses once, asphalted, made improvements,” he explained. In this case, the consumer will have to pay for the construction of networks within the site himself.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the government had prepared amendments to the law on gas supply. He explained that if before a person paid for the installation of a gas pipeline from a land plot to an intra-settlement gas pipeline, now the responsibility will fall on the resource-supplying organization of the operator, who works in each region.

On April 21, during his address to the Federal Assembly, Putin promised the Russians free gasification of land plots. He instructed the government to develop an appropriate plan.

A month ago it became known that the Presidium of the State Council proposed three ways to provide free gasification. All of them provide for either an increase in fees for large enterprises and legal entities, which will then have to compensate for their expenses, or a budget cut.

Meanwhile, last year, the head of the Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, said that the plan for gasification of the country was not being fulfilled, the speed of work was much lower than expected.