Gazprom is discussing with the authorities of St. Petersburg the construction of the Lakhta Center 3 skyscraper, 555 meters high. This was announced on December 28 by the press center of the company.

“In order to further develop the public and business area around Lakhta Center, the concept of a third skyscraper has been presented. With its appearance on the coast of the Gulf of Finland, a harmonious architectural ensemble of three modern high-rise buildings will be formed, ” message…

Gazprom noted that the architectural composition of the new tower was created according to the principle of the golden section; the shape of the tower is an exponential logarithmic spiral. It is a skyscraper with two wing buildings that are intertwined around closed translucent atriums.

According to the concept, the height of the tower will be 555 meters (108 levels), with an area of ​​about 179 thousand square meters. The three-level stylobate will house office space and a parking lot. The height of the uppermost level will be 453 meters, it will house an observation gallery.

Earlier, on May 25, Gazprom proposed to build the Lakhta Center 2 skyscraper in St. Petersburg. It was noted that it will become the second highest in the world, as well as the absolute record holder for the height of the observation deck (590 m) and the top operating floor.

The tallest building in the world is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai with a height of 828 meters.