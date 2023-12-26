Miller: Gazprom plans to increase gas supplies to China by 1.5 times this year

Gazprom plans to increase gas supplies to China by 1.5 times this year, the head of the company Alexey Miller announced this during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his words are quoted by TASS.

“This year, gas supplies to China will be 1.5 times more than in 2022, and in 2025 we will already meet our contractual obligations,” he noted.

Miller clarified that in 2025 Russia plans to supply 38 billion cubic meters of fuel. At the end of 2022, the country exported 15.5 billion cubic meters via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline; this year Gazprom can supply more than 23.2 billion.

The head of the company also noted that gas is currently supplied to China in excess of contractual obligations; on December 23, a historical record for daily supplies was set.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the Chinese side, like the Russian side, is counting on the speedy completion of negotiations on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project. Negotiation of the terms of the agreement between Gazprom and the Chinese CNPC is currently ongoing.