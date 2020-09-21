The Russian holding Gazprom has ordered additional capacities from Naftogaz Ukrainy for the transit of gas to Europe through the Ukrainian territory. This was announced on Monday, September 21, by the transit company.

Capacities are requested on interstate connections. “Services for the organization of transit will be paid for by Gazprom in addition to the main transit agreement”, – the message is quoted TASS.

The capacity allocation auction was held on platforms in Hungary and Poland on Monday, the first of its kind.

The volume of additional capacity has not been named. As the first prohibitionist of the Naftogaz board, Serhiy Pereloma, added, any additional capacity ordered will become additional funds for the Ukrainians and Ukraine.

On December 31, Gazprom and the Ukrainian GTS Operator signed an agreement on the transit of Russian gas. According to the agreement, in 2020, 65 billion cubic meters will pass through Ukraine. m of gas. Then, by 2024, annual deliveries will amount to 40 billion cubic meters. m.

On January 31, RBC, citing a draft agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz, reported that the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine has risen in price by 2% since the beginning of the month and could cost more than $ 7 billion in five years. The cost of pumping will be $ 31.72 per 1,000 cubic meters. m including all taxes and fees.