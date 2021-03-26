The chairman of the board of directors of Gazprom, Viktor Zubkov, answering journalists’ questions in Berlin, announced the readiness of Nord Stream 2 by “90-92” percent. At the same time, he stressed that the gas pipeline will definitely be completed in 2021. RIA News…

These numbers add confusion to the information about the project. Prior to the resumption of construction, the company said the project was 93 percent complete. And in early March, the German concern Uniper, a co-investor of the gas pipeline, claimed that it was 98 percent ready.

The pipe-laying work was stopped in December 2019. The Swiss company Allseas refused to participate in the project under the threat of US sanctions, Gazprom decided to complete Nord Stream 2 on its own.

Initially, it was assumed that construction would be completed by mid-2020, then – by the end of 2020, later – in mid-2021, and finally – in the fall of 2021.