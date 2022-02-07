The auction for booking additional capacities for pumping gas in the amount of 9.8 million cubic meters of gas per day through the gas transmission system (GTS) of Ukraine to Europe in the second and third quarters of 2022 ended without results. Gazprom, acting as the only possible buyer, ignored the auction, reports RIA News with reference to RBP platform data.

GSA Platform data indicate that the Russian supplier behaved similarly with regard to the proposal for gas transit in the same period through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which runs through Belarus and Poland. Warsaw offered a capacity of 89.1 million cubic meters of gas per day at its site, but received no response.

Such a result of the auction does not mean that there will be no deliveries along these routes. Later, Gazprom, despite the current refusal, can still purchase capacities for shorter periods, including for part of the day.

In addition, even booking does not mean that transit will begin. Thus, the Russian company booked Yamal-Europe’s capacities for January and for one of the past February days, but did not resume pumping, which was stopped on December 21.

Poland sells through short-term contracts the entire possible volume of transit. The long-term contract with Ukraine provides for guaranteed supplies of 40 billion cubic meters of gas per year, or 109 million cubic meters per day. Despite the obligation to pay for such capacity, Gazprom has not chosen it in recent months. So, in January, deliveries amounted to only 1.6 billion, that is, two times less than the prepaid volume.