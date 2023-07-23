“Gazprom” has reduced the pumping of gas to Europe through Ukraine to 40.15 million cubic meters July 22

“Gazprom” reduced the pumping of gas to Europe through the gas measuring station (GIS) “Sudzha” in transit through Ukraine to 40.15 million cubic meters per day on July 22, which is slightly less than the figure a day earlier. This is reported TASS with reference to the statement of the representative of the company.

It is known that on July 21 the volume of deliveries was at the level of 42.4 million cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported that Novatek could take away the leadership in Russian gas supplies to Europe from Gazprom, as it has been actively increasing the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in recent months.

The country’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Russian gas supplies through Ukraine could stop in 2024, when the transit contract with Gazprom expires. The politician added that the chances of Kyiv and Moscow to agree on an extension of the five-year transit contract are low, even if European politicians mediate in the negotiations.