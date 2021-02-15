From January 1 to February 15 this year, Gazprom increased gas exports to non-CIS countries by 36.5% – to 27.5 billion cubic meters, reports TASS…

Fuel purchases from the Russian Federation, in particular, increased by Italy (by 112.7%), Poland (by 63.7%), France (by 43.7%), Germany (by 35.5%) and Turkey (by 30%). five%).

Exports to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline also continue to grow.

In addition, the company increased production to 70 billion cubic meters (an increase of 4.5 billion) compared to the same period in 2020.

In January, the head of the company, Alexey Miller, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that by 2030 Gazprom would fully complete the technically possible gasification in the country.

According to him, by the end of 2025, network gasification will be fully completed in 35 regions, which will be 90.1% of the technically possible network gasification in the Russian Federation.