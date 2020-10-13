The Russian Gazprom has a new competitor in the EU. We are talking about the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline through which gas will flow from Azerbaijan to southern Europe. About it reported on the project website.

The gas pipeline has been under construction for 4.5 years and has now been “essentially completed”. It will supply gas from the Caspian region to the EU through Turkey and Italy. It will add 9 billion cubic meters of gas to the European market per year: 8 billion will go to Italy, 1 billion – to Greece and Bulgaria. The pipeline is expected to significantly improve energy security and diversify fuel supply channels to southern Europe, Bloomberg analyst Elchin Mammadov said. “This should help the region to get more favorable gas prices from Gazprom,” he said.

The new gas pipeline will change the dynamics of the European market, which now mainly receives gas from Russia and the North Sea, Bloomberg writes. The agency notes that the launch of the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline is a milestone for Europe, which has worked for years to diversify its supply and get rid of its dependence on Moscow. At present, Russia accounts for a third of all gas supplies to the European market.

After the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline, Europe will launch a number of other projects that will reduce its energy dependence on Russia. Among them are the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, which after 2022 will connect fields on the Norwegian shelf in the North Sea with Poland via Denmark, as well as new regasification LNG terminals that are being built on the European coast. These projects represent a growing “united anti-Russian front”, according to a September report from S&P Global Platts.