Gazprom, which mainly focused on natural gas supplies, decided to change its strategy “a little”. According to the head of the company Alexey Miller, now more attention will be paid to the creation of new gas processing facilities, RBK reports.

“This is due to the fact that the gas from fields in Eastern Siberia is multicomponent and ethane-containing,” Miller explained. Now it is important for the company to “monetize” the development of such gas reserves, from which it is possible to extract raw materials for other industries, for example, propane, butane, pentane-hexane fraction and helium.

Related materials Boiling point Companies around the world are battling employee burnout. How is this problem dealt with in Russia? By someone else’s hands Companies around the world have found an easy way to go public. He gives billions, but ruins the economy

Now Gazprom has two such gas processing projects – the Amur Gas Processing Plant and the complex in Ust-Luga. “These projects are among the largest in the world,” Miller said.

He also said that the company is working on development scenarios until 2050 in the context of a low-carbon agenda. In particular, Gazprom is working on the production of hydrogen from methane without CO2 emissions, notes TASS…

Earlier, Gazprom provided financial statements: last year it received 135.34 billion rubles of net profit under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) related to shareholders. This is almost nine times lower than the indicator of 2019 (1.2 trillion rubles),