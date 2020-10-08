Gazprom has decided to become the first company in Russia to issue perpetual Eurobonds in currencies, dollars and euros. This was announced by the deputy chairman of the board of the concern Famil Sadigov, reports RIA News… He did not indicate the volume of the upcoming placement.

Later, the company also intends to issue ruble-denominated perpetual bonds in the amount of 150 billion rubles in order to direct funds for gasification of Russian regions. Russian Railways has already used such a borrowing tool this summer.

Perpetual bonds mean that the company will pay only interest on the debt, and it will not be known when the principal amount of funds will be paid. Typically, this type of loan ends with the securities being bought from the market by the person who placed them. The instrument in terms of reliability is considered to be transitional between stocks and bonds.

According to Sadigov, according to the terms of the placement, Gazprom will be able to redeem the foreign currency bonds after five years. At the same time, under certain conditions, the company reserves the right to postpone the payment of interest, but the top manager called such conditions unlikely.

The concern will use foreign currency borrowings to pay off existing debts and general corporate goals. They will reduce the level of the company’s net debt. The deal will be organized by JPMorgan, Gazprombank, Credit Agricole and Sber CIB.

Experts in their comments to Vedomosti suggested that the new shares of Gazprom will be popular and will allow it to correct its difficult financial situation in 2020, which has developed due to the fall in gas prices. Since January, the company has already placed Eurobonds three times, and the plan for 2020 provides for borrowing up to six billion euros.

On the eve it became known that the state antimonopoly regulator of Poland UOKiK fined Gazprom $ 7.6 billion for the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. The Russian company promised to appeal the fine, pointing out that they fundamentally disagree with it. In relation to the European partners of the project, UOKiK issued fines in the amount of $ 61 million and demanded that they break off cooperation with Gazprom.