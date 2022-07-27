Gazprom announced a reduction in supplies via Nord Stream from July 27 to 20% of capacity

Gazprom has reduced supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline since July 27. About it reported in the company’s Telegram channel.

Gas pumping decreased to 20 percent of the design capacity at 07:00 Moscow time. Now deliveries will not exceed 33 million cubic meters per day. At the same time, according to the passport characteristics, the pipeline allows pumping 167 million cubic meters per day.

33 million cubic meters of gas will be able to pump Nord Stream per day

The reason for the reduction in supplies was the shutdown of another Siemens gas compressor unit (GCU) at the Portovaya compressor station (CS). On July 25, Gazprom announced its intention to turn off the turbine for routine repairs.

Problems with the repair of the turbine were considered a consequence of the sanctions

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov confirmed the presence of problems with the turbines. He also noted that the first turbine after a major overhaul has not yet arrived and has not been installed, it is on its way. He expressed the hope that it will be delivered earlier, and not later than the estimated time. “I repeat once again that the situation is critically complicated by the restrictions and sanctions that have been introduced against our country,” he said. The Kremlin spokesman added that if it were not for anti-Russian restrictions, all repair, warranty and service work would be carried out as usual, which would help to avoid problems.

Previously, the Canadian authorities refused to return the turbine to Russia after a scheduled repair due to sanctions imposed on Moscow, arguing that the GPU is a dual-use product. After Germany intervened, Ottawa allowed the unit to be taken out, the countries decided to grant Gazprom a special license to export equipment until 2024. Canada also agreed to simplify the future repair of the Nord Stream GPU. “Any future maintenance work can be simplified – the Canadian government has already agreed that the turbines being serviced by Siemens Energy in Montreal can be moved from Canada to Germany,” Siemens Energy said in a statement.

However, Gazprom, although it received documents related to equipment for Nord Stream from Siemens, considered the papers not clear enough. The Russian company claims that it still has questions about EU and UK sanctions: these questions must be removed in order for the engine to be delivered to Russia, and other units for the Portovaya CS can be repaired. “In these circumstances, Gazprom once again asked Siemens for immediate support in providing the necessary documents and clarifications to resolve the remaining open issues,” the company said.

Europe predicted a “nightmare scenario”

Europe is waiting for a “nightmare scenario” of development, predicted the columnist for the British edition of Express Charlie Bradley. In his opinion, Germany was on the verge of a recession, while other European countries are experiencing significant pressure due to the shortage and rising cost of energy resources. The UK is also afraid of blackouts provoked by the energy crisis.

In turn, Bloomberg sources suspected Russia of wanting to “continue pressure” on Europe in connection with gas supplies and their volumes. According to the interlocutors of the agency, Moscow is using the situation with the return of a gas turbine engine to the country after repairs in Canada and the interruption in gas supplies, to which it led, in order to force European countries to ease sanctions and change their position on supporting Ukraine.

After Gazprom’s statement about the reduction of transit, gas on the European stock exchange rose in price to almost $2,240 per thousand cubic meters.