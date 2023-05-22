Russian gas, Gazprom risks having to compensate Eni for 12 billion

The relationships between Italy and Russia they worsen more and more and from every point of view. This time it’s the turn of trade relations; Eni has opened a litigation against the Russian hydrocarbon company Gazprom for “having left Europe in the cold”, contravening what was agreed in the contract.

The compensation at stake could put Russian finances in serious difficulty. We talk about 12 billion euroswhich would also be only half of the maxi amount to be paid for his “shortcomings”. In addition to Eni in fact, also the Uniper opened a lawsuit with Gazprom asking, in turn, 12.5 billion of Euro. Indeed, it was the German multinational that “suggested the way” to Eni, leading the way in this legal battle. According to reports from La Stampa, based on independent Russian sources, the Italian litigation started last May and will be discussed in Stockholm, as per the contract.

It should be specified that Eni has not disclosed the requested amountbut that this amount was calculated on the basis of the gas imported from Germany and the related compensation advanced by the German company, which is why 12 billion would be a likely sum.

