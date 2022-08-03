Gazprom considered it impossible to supply a turbine for Nord Stream to Russia due to sanctions

Gazprom considered it impossible to supply a Siemens turbine for Nord Stream to Russia due to the sanctions of the European Union (EU), Great Britain and Canada. This is stated in the official Telegramcompany channel.

It is also noted that the shipment of equipment for the Portovaya station cannot be performed due to the inconsistency of the current situation with the manufacturer’s obligations.

The sanctions regimes of Canada, the EU, the UK and the inconsistency of the current situation with the current contractual obligations on the part of Siemens make the delivery of the 073 engine to the Portovaya CS impossible Gazprom

Currently, Nord Stream is the main route for gas supplies from Russia and Europe. Since July 27, the pipeline has been used at only 20 percent of its maximum capacity due to the shutdown of two turbines.

Against the backdrop of ongoing uncertainty about the prospects for continued supplies from Russia, gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed. On August 2, the price of the September futures on the TTF hub at the maximum exceeded $2,260 per thousand cubic meters.

Germany says sanctions do not apply to supplies of turbines for Nord Stream

Wolfgang Buechner, Deputy Spokesman for the German Cabinet of Ministers, said that Western sanctions do not apply to the supply of turbines for Nord Stream, and the corresponding document “is not needed by definition.”

Thus, the official commented on the words of the official representative of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, about the supply of repaired equipment for the gas pipeline. As the press secretary of the President of Russia said, it is necessary to be sure that this turbine does not fall under restrictions and that the UK will not turn it off remotely.

Such a document is not needed by definition because the turbine is not part of the sanctions regime, since the supply of gas from Russia to Europe, and thus the supply of equipment necessary for this, is not covered by the EU sanctions regime See also Apple requires proof of booster dose from its employees Wolfgang Buechner Deputy Spokesman for the German Cabinet

The day before, Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch announced that the only obstacle to the supply of the turbine needed to increase fuel pumping through the Nord Stream gas pipeline is the position of Russia, which refuses to provide the necessary documents.

It also became known that the Siemens Energy turbine is ready for transportation and operation, but there has not yet been an appeal from Moscow. This was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Related materials:

The situation with the turbine for Nord Stream and gas supplies to Europe

Deliveries via the Nord Stream gas pipeline were cut in June due to the impossibility of returning a turbine from repairs due to Canadian sanctions. Later, on July 11, the pipeline was completely shut down for scheduled maintenance. On July 21, gas began to flow to Europe again.

When Canada agreed to return the turbine to Gazprom, Russia refused to accept it under various pretexts. In particular, “Gazprom” said that Siemens eliminated no more than a quarter of faults in the equipment.

On August 1, Vitaly Markelov, deputy chairman of the board of the gas concern, said that the company would agree to accept a turbine repaired in Canada if Gazprom was removed from the sanctions of Canada, Great Britain and the EU countries.

In July, pumping was further reduced to 33 million cubic meters per day, which is only 20 percent of the capacity. In Europe, including the turbine manufacturer, they do not believe in the technical version, believing that the reasons for the reduction in supplies lie in the political conflict and the position of the European Union in relation to Russia’s special operation on the territory of Ukraine.