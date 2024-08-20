RIA Novosti: Miller has not yet made a decision on Sobolev’s transfer to Zenit

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller has not yet made a decision on the possible transfer of Moscow Spartak forward Alexander Sobolev to the team. His position has become known RIA Novosti.

According to the source, the functionary did not give the order to end the negotiations, but Spartak did not receive an official offer from Zenit. The only party interested in the deal remains Sobolev’s agent Pavel Andreev.

On July 24, Spartak suspended Sobolev from training with the team. The decision was made by the club’s management. The player’s transfer to Zenit has been under discussion since early June.

Sobolev has been playing for Spartak since 2020. His current contract with the red-and-whites runs until the summer of 2026. This season, he played one match in the Russian Premier League and did not score.