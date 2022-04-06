The Gazprom case is still open after the team – professional, just below the World Tour at the end of February – was suspended by the UCI after Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. However, manager Renat Khamidulin’s team made use of the TAS and is defended by the Ticino lawyer Rocco Taminelli. Meanwhile, one of the Italians, Marco Canola, wrote an open letter to the UCI raising the problem of 52 families who risk being unemployed if things do not change. And the association of the teams also wrote to the UCI, for now without receiving a reply to the Gazzetta, for a regulatory derogation: to allow the expansion of the staff to 32 runners in order to welcome Gazprom athletes and give them the opportunity to run . For some, a possible solution has already been identified: Cofidis for Alessandro Fedeli, Bahrain-Victorious for Nicola Conci, Bardiani-Csf-Faizané for Canola and Scaroni.