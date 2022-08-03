The return of the Siemens gas turbine to Russia is hampered by numerous sanctions restrictions from the West. This was announced on Wednesday, August 3, by representatives of the Gazprom company.

“The sanctions regimes of Canada, the EU, the UK <...> make the delivery of the 073 engine to the Portovaya compressor station impossible,” the organization’s Telegram channel says.

Earlier on Wednesday, Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said that the conditions for the supply of a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline had been met, and pointed to the lack of documents from the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz personally examined the turbine and said that he did not see anything that could prevent it from being sent to Russia.

In turn, the deputy official representative of the German Cabinet, Wolfgang Büchner, admitted that no additional documents are required for the transportation of the turbine, since it is not subject to current economic restrictions.

Earlier, in June, Gazprom announced the shutdown of two, and then another gas pumping units serving the gas pipeline. The decision was made due to the situation with Siemens turbines, which the German company could not return from maintenance from Canada, citing restrictive policies.

Because of this, gas exports to Germany via Nord Stream dropped to 40%. An energy crisis has begun in Germany. A few weeks later, the government of the country turned to Canada with a request to return the repaired turbine.

Ottawa went along and sent the device to Germany. After that, the German side was supposed to provide the turbine with transportation to Russia, but this was not immediately possible. On July 27, the German government announced that the turbine was ready for transfer.

On July 25, Peskov noted that the turbine for the gas pipeline would be installed after all the formalities and debugging of the technological process. He recalled that even in difficult times, the Russian side continued to fulfill its obligations on deliveries. The Kremlin spokesman also pointed out that the decline in supplies is due to illegal restrictions imposed by the Europeans and, in particular, Germany.