Yle says Gazprom has started flaring excess gas after cutting supplies to Europe

The sharp decline in natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream gas pipeline has led to the fact that Gazprom, apparently, began to burn gas on an industrial scale. This is with reference to eyewitness accounts and NASA data. informs Finnish broadcasting corporation YLE.

This conclusion is led by a giant torch that appeared on June 17 near the Russian-Finnish border, near the Portovaya compressor station, which provides gas pumping.

You can watch it every day directly across the border. Satellite imagery from NASA’s fire monitoring system confirms the sightings. No other fires were found during this period.

Gazprom limited gas supplies via Nord Stream from 167 million cubic meters per day to 67 million in mid-June. The company explained this as a malfunction of Siemens equipment, which Western sanctions do not allow to repair.

At that time, it was about two turbines, one of which was in service in Canada, and the other had developed a resource. In early August, only one of the six units remained in service, and the pumping was reduced to 33 million. At the same time, Gazprom refuses both to take the repaired turbine and to give the rest for maintenance.

Representatives of the Russian authorities and the company itself say they need some documents, including an assurance that the turbine is not subject to sanctions and cannot be turned off by the UK. In Germany, in response to this, they point out that such sanctions were not imposed on such equipment, so the requirements of Russia look absurd and, moreover, change almost every day.

In Europe, they are preparing for the fact that, in the hope of changing the EU’s position on Ukraine, the Russian side will completely stop fuel supplies closer to the winter period, even at the cost of a sharp loss of income. The Kremlin continues to say that Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources and blame opponents for the problems.

Against this background, the average daily production of Gazprom in July fell by 14 percent compared to June, to 774 million cubic meters of gas, which was the lowest since 2008. At the same time, supplies to non-CIS countries continue to fall. The sharp reduction in gas sales to Europe cannot be compensated by the Chinese direction due to the incomparability of the volumes of supplies.