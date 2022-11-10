Gazprom: sabotage at Nord Stream exacerbated the situation on the energy market

Gazprom assessed the consequences of sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines and said that the incident had exacerbated the situation on the energy market. Statement published in site companies.

It is noted that the events of 2022 have demonstrated the high importance of fossil fuels for the economies of the world, including the growth in demand for oil and coal.

“Energy security and availability of energy resources have become a priority again. At the same time, in September, an unprecedented sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines further aggravated the situation on the energy market,” Gazprom said.

Related materials:

They added that the imbalance between supply and demand has intensified due to the political decisions of a number of states to refuse to import Russian gas. Because of this, there was a reorientation of fuel supplies to European markets, which led to a shortage of energy resources in other countries.

The Russian company believes that gas consumption in the world will grow, by 2040 it may exceed the level of 2021 by 20 percent. China will play a key role in this process.

Large-scale destruction at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 became known at the end of September, after which it turned out that explosions were recorded in the area of ​​leaks. By mid-October, Gazprom clarified that the damaged gas pipelines were filled with sea water for a long distance.