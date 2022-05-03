Another Russian manager dies under mysterious circumstances. This time, according to the Russian agency Tass, it is the CEO of the Gazprom resort, Andrei Krukovsky, who died in Sochi, falling off a cliff. The 37-year-old manager was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Krukovsky, reports the Polish media Onet, had been running the resort since 2019. In 2014 he took part in the organization of the Sochi Winter Games.

Thus the number of Russian managers or oligarchs who have died in the last three months in suspicious circumstances rises to seven. With the death of Krukovsky, the number of dead people linked to the Russian giant Gazprom or one of its subsidiaries rises to five.