Gazprom accused Siemens of failing to repair equipment for Nord Stream

Siemens does not carry out repairs of equipment necessary for the operation of Nord Stream, said Vitaly Markelov, deputy head of Gazprom, writes TASS.

According to him, the company expected that Siemens will hand over the refurbished engine to it in May. Now, the top manager points out, only one turbine is in working condition at the Portovaya compressor station.

Since July 27, the company has reduced the volume of pumping through the pipeline, the main route for gas supplies to Europe, to 20 percent of its capacity.

Deliveries began to decline since mid-June, when Gazprom first announced that there were problems with the equipment: it could not be returned from repair due to sanctions. Then pumping was reduced to 40 percent of the maximum.